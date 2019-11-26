AC Moore Closing Stores in 2020: 14 Things for Arts & Crafts Shoppers to Know

AC Moore closing stores news is spreading today as the arts and crafts retailer plans to shut down its business.
Here’s what to know about the AC Moore closing stores news.
- Nicole Crafts, the owner of the AC Moore brand, says that the store closures will cover all of its more than 145 locations.
- The reason given for AC Moore closing stores is the business is facing significant headwinds in the current retail industry.
- While AC Moore closing stores is bad news for crafters, there is a bright spot in the darkness.
- The Michaels Companies Inc. will be taking over 40 of these locations, as well as one distribution center.
- The plan is to have these locations open sometime in 2020.
- Michaels is already the largest arts and crafts store in the U.S. with over 1,260 locations.
- AC Moore plans to continue to offer services to customers until the closures are complete.
- However, it is no longer allowing for online orders.
- It will still be completing orders made prior to the store closure news.
- Finer details of when the stores will be closing down aren’t yet available.
- AC Moore CEO Anthony Piperno says the company will provide more information about this in the coming weeks.
- This information will be made available on the company’s website.
- Mackinac Partners’ Matthew Pascucci is also the new Chief Restructuring Officer of AC Moore.
- He will be working to assist with the store closures and restructuring of the business.
Shoppers will have to wait a bit longer to see when exactly the AC Moore closing stores plan will start.
