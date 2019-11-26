Welcome

AC Moore Closing Stores in 2020: 14 Things for Arts & Crafts Shoppers to Know

All stores are closing

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 26, 2019, 2:31 pm EST

AC Moore closing stores news is spreading today as the arts and crafts retailer plans to shut down its business.

Source: J. Michael Jones / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the AC Moore closing stores news.

  • Nicole Crafts, the owner of the AC Moore brand, says that the store closures will cover all of its more than 145 locations.
  • The reason given for AC Moore closing stores is the business is facing significant headwinds in the current retail industry.
  • While AC Moore closing stores is bad news for crafters, there is a bright spot in the darkness.
  • The Michaels Companies Inc. will be taking over 40 of these locations, as well as one distribution center.
  • The plan is to have these locations open sometime in 2020.
  • Michaels is already the largest arts and crafts store in the U.S. with over 1,260 locations.
  • AC Moore plans to continue to offer services to customers until the closures are complete.
  • However, it is no longer allowing for online orders.
  • It will still be completing orders made prior to the store closure news.
  • Finer details of when the stores will be closing down aren’t yet available.
  • AC Moore CEO Anthony Piperno says the company will provide more information about this in the coming weeks.
  • This information will be made available on the company’s website.
  • Mackinac Partners’ Matthew Pascucci is also the new Chief Restructuring Officer of AC Moore.
  • He will be working to assist with the store closures and restructuring of the business.

Shoppers will have to wait a bit longer to see when exactly the AC Moore closing stores plan will start.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

