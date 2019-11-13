Energizer Earnings: ENR Stock Jumps 14% Following Q4 Report

Energizer (NYSE: ENR ) earnings for the battery company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have ENR stock up on Wednesday. That comes from its adjusted diluted per-share earnings of 93 cents, which beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 81 cents. Revenue of $719.00 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $712.81 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS is up 12.05% from 83 cents in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is 57.26% better YoY from $457.20 million.

The Energizer earnings report also includes a net income of $46.20 million.

That’s a 2980% increase over the company’s net income of $1.50 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Alan Hoskins, CEO of Energizer, has this to say about the fiscal Q4 ENR stock results.

“Fiscal 2019 was an important year in transforming Energizer into a diversified household products leader in Battery, Lights and Auto Care which will create significant value for our shareholders. Our organization did a terrific job achieving our full year financial objectives while making tremendous progress integrating the acquired battery and auto care businesses.”

The Energizer earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has it expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.20. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for EPS of $3.23 in fiscal 2020.

