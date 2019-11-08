Monster Beverage Earnings: MNST Stock Up 3% on Q3 Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST ) earnings for the energy drink company’s third quarter of 2019 have MNST stock up on Thursday. This is thanks to its diluted earnings per share of 55 cents on revenue of $1.13 billion. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates of 54 cents per share and $1.11 billion.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 14% from 48 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 11.60% higher than the $1.02 billion reported in Q3 2018.

Operating income of $395.44 million is up 16.45% YoY from $339.57 million.

The Monster Beverage earnings report also has net income coming in at $298.92 million.

That’s an 11.65% increase over the company’s net income of $267.73 million from the same time last year.

Rodney Sacks, Chairman and CEO of Monster Beverage, says this about the Q3 2019 MNST stock earnings.

“We are pleased to report record gross and net sales in the 2019 third quarter, driven by our Reign Total Body Fuel™ high performance energy drinks, which we launched in the first quarter, as well as growth in our Monster Energy® brand energy drinks internationally.”

Monster Beverage doesn’t provide an update to its outlook in the most recent earnings report. However, it needs to beat Wall Street’s estimate of $2.03 in EPS and revenue of $4.16 billion for 2019.

MNST stock was up 2.58% after the markets closed on Thursday. The stock was also up 1.16% when normal trading hours finished.

