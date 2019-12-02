Coupa Software Earnings: COUP Stock Dips Despite Beating Estimates

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP ) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 have COUP stock down after markets closed Monday. This comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of 20 cents on revenue of $101.80 million. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for 6 cents per share and revenue of $96.19 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 150% from 8 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is up 51% from $67.46 million in its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Operating losses of -$16.95 million are 70.87% wider YoY than -$9.92 million.

The Coupa Software earnings report also includes a net loss of -$26.34 million.

That’s 172.95% worse than the company’s net loss of -$9.65 million reported during the same time last year.

Rob Bernshteyn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coupa Software, has this to say about the COUP stock earnings.

“We delivered strong business and financial results for the third quarter, as we continue executing on our vision and extending our leadership position in Business Spend Management (BSM). We reported $102 million of total revenues, up 51% year-over-year, and were profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the sixth consecutive quarter. We’re excited about the continued development of the BSM category, our Coupa community, and Coupa as a global brand.”

COUP stock was down slightly in after-hours trading on Monday. The stock also closed out the day down 2.96%. However, it is still up 145.70% since the start of the year.

