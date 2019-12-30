FuelCell Energy News: Why FCEL Stock Is Lighting Up 32% Today

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL ) news for Monday includes FCEL stock getting a major boost.

So what exactly has FCEL stock trading higher today? It’s not clear exactly what is behind the movement, but there are a couple of factors to consider. The first being the introduction of its new fuel cell project in Tulare, California’s wastewater treatment facility.

The opening of this new plant is positive FuelCell Energy news. It will be operating more cleanly than previous plants and is a major project for the company. The plant handles 2.8 megawatts and operates with biofuel.

While a new plant is a plus, it isn’t likely the only FuelCell Energy news that has the stock higher today. It’s also possible that increased interest from investors has something to do with the rising stock price.

That’s what Motley Fool’s Travis Hoium believes is behind the increase to FCEL stock. He notes that FuelCell Energy recently saw its stock rise beyond the $1.00 mark. That opens it up to more serious consideration from investors, which could be behind the increase to its price.

A rising price for FCEL stock doesn’t mean investors want to jump right in. The stock is steadily increasing in value, but possible volatility that comes with its newfound attention may make it a bad investment if it falls back to below the $1.00 value.

FCEL stock was up 32.28% when markets closed on Monday. The stock is also up 9.52% in after-hours trading.

