Peloton News: PTON Stock Rides 5% Higher Despite ‘Sexist’ Peleton Ad Backlash

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) is starting to see PTON stock rebound as it recovers from a controversy surrounding a holiday ad.

While the Peloton ad isn’t new, it has been gaining traction after showing up on YouTube and TV. Due to this, more people are seeing the ad and hearing about the controversy. That Peloton news saw its stock take a roughly 9% hit on Tuesday.

The ad features a husband giving his wife a Peloton workout bike for Christmas. The wife then goes on to live-stream her workout progress for a year through selfie videos. At the end of it all, she rewatches the videos with her husband and thanks him for the bike.

If the ad seems innocent enough, that’s because it is. However, that didn’t stop easily-agitated people from taking to the internet to complain about “sexism.” The controversy resulted in the ad going viral and arguments breaking out over it, reports Markets Insider.

Here are some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) comments about the Peloton news.

“Women offended by the peloton commercial are the exact women that need a peloton bought for them.”

“Maybe the Peloton stock wouldn’t be plummeting rn if their customers didn’t look fkin terrified of their bikes.”

“If a guy wanted to buy me a #Peloton I wouldn’t object. Those suckers are 2 grand and these hips aren’t getting any smaller.”

PTON stock was up 5.17% as of Friday afternoon. Also, you can see the controversial Peloton ad below.

