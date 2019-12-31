Seadrill News: SDRL Stock Surges 7% on Contract Extensions

Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL ) news for Tuesday about an extension to some of its contracts have SDRL stock heading higher.

This extension is for the company’s AOD II and AOD III rigs. These rigs are located in the Middle East and the extending contract will add another three years. It says this contract covers each of the AOD II and AOD III rigs in the area.

The Seadrill news release notes that this extension acts as a direct continuation of the current contracts on the AOD II and AOD III oil rigs. It also mentions that the value of these contracts is expected to be $98 million for the AOD II rigs and $101 million for the AOD III rigs.

Seadrill doesn’t go into much more detail about its extending contracts on the rigs. However, it appears that this contract extension continues to be with Saudi Aramco. That makes the most sense as the rigs have been operating under them since 2013.

SDRL stock closed out the day up 6.96% on Tuesday. The stock is also currently up slightly in after-hours trading. It’s worth noting that SDRL stock is currently down 77.03% since the start of the year. However, the stock’s value has more than doubled since the start of December when it was trading at $1.10 per share.

The new contracts are a major boon to SDRL stock and set it up nicely for growth going into the new year.

