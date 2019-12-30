Sol Gel Technologies News: SLGL Stock Skyrockets 80% on Acne Drug Study

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL ) news for Monday concerning a drug study has SLGL stock taking off.

Source: yurakrasil/Shutterstock.com

A recent Sol Gel Technologies news release reveals that a clinical trial of Twyneo saw the drug perform well in treating patients with acne vulgaris. Twyneo is a combination drug that brings together tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide. It was previously impossible to safely combine these two drugs for treatment.

The Phase 3 clinical trials of Twyneo saw the investigational drug meet all of its co-primary endpoints. That includes a significant reduction in skin lesions when compared to patients not being treated with the drug. The study ran for a total of 12 weeks.

Another point of Sol Gel Technologies news worth noting is the lack of side effects from the treatment. There were no major adverse events connected to the drug during the study. Some cases of mild skin reactions did occur but cleared up over time.

Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, CEO of Sol Gel Technologies, has this to say about the SLGL stock news.

“We thank the patients and investigators involved in the Twyneo trials. We look forward to submitting our NDA in the second half of 2020 and to working with the FDA through their review of our application, with a view to making Twyneo available to physicians and patients in the second half of 2021.”

SLGL stock was up 80.04% as of Monday afternoon. It’s also up 45.35% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.