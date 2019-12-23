NY Senator Accuses TJX Companies of Selling Recalled Products

NY Senator Chuck Schumer is calling out TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX ) for selling products that have been recalled.

Sen. Schumer wants a federal probe of the company to further investigate TJX Companies selling recalled products. He claims that the company and its subsidiaries have been partaking in the practice for years now.

Here’s the Senator’s statement on the matter, as collected from NBC New York.

“The feds must investigate this occurrence from top-to-bottom and fully unwrap how holiday bargains were allowed to become dangerous gifts in the first place, making sure it does not happen again.”

TJX Companies has admitted to selling some products that were already products of recalls. The company also says that it is working to better its system to ensure that this doesn’t happen again in the future.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has its own list of products in recalls that TJX Companies has sold. It includes rocking sleepers, portable speakers, bistro chairs, hoverboards and more.

The recalled items on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website go as far back as 2014. Among the earliest recalls on the list is a Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations on March 13, 2014. The recall was due to a fire hazard.

The newest item on the list is the Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. Its recall date is June 27, 2019. The risk of infant fatalities was the reason this product was recalled.

TJX stock was largely unaffected by the news.