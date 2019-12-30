Wave Life Sciences News: WVE Stock Crashes 50% on Huntington’s Disease Data

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE ) is seeing WVE stock take a beating on Monday after releasing data from a Huntington’s disease trial.

The negative Wave Life Sciences news has to do with how well WVE-120102 works in treating Huntington’s disease. The early results from a clinical trial show that the drug is having a significant effect at higher doses. The trial includes doses of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg or 16 mg.

After looking over this early date, Wave Life Sciences says that it will be conducting trials with 32 mg doses of WVE-120102. It plans to start this trial up in January of next year. The company intends to share data from this study in the second half of 2020.

It’s also worth noting that there are some concerns in the Wave Life Sciences news release. This includes a lack of change compared to placebo when using the tHTT assay. The company says that it plans to further investigate this result.

Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Wave Life Sciences, has this to say about the WVE stock results.

“This topline analysis has given us the opportunity to evaluate early data from our ongoing dose finding study. The data demonstrate a reduction in mutant HTT and a safety and tolerability profile that supports exploration of higher doses of WVE-120102, with the goal of maximizing mutant HTT reduction and avoiding a negative impact on the healthy huntingtin protein.”

WVE stock was down 49.53% as of Monday afternoon.

