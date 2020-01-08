Applied Therapeutics News: APLT Stock Shoots 32% Higher on Positive Clinical Trial Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT ) news for Wednesday concerning positive results from a clinical trial have APLT stock rocketing higher.

A recent Applied Therapeutics news release reveals that the results are from its Pivotal Phase 2 portion of the ACTION-Galactosemia study of AT-007. AT-007 is a central nervous system penetrant with the desired goal of inhibiting Aldose Reductase in adult patients with Galactosemia.

The results from the Phase 2 study saw a statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol in adult patients when compared to a placebo. The results also show stronger effects with higher doses.

According to the Applied Therapeutics news release, the strongest dose used in this clinical trial was 20mg of AT-007 once a day over a 28-day period. The results saw plasma galactitol in this dosage decrease between 45 and 54%.

The Applied Therapeutics news doesn’t just include strong results from the clinical trial. It also mentions that the company saw no adverse effects in Galactosemia patients or the 72 healthy individuals from the first part of the study.

Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics, says this about the APLT stock news.

“We are thrilled with these results. Galactosemia is a devastating disease with no treatments currently available. We have long known that dietary restriction alone does not prevent chronic complications of disease. These results provide hope for patients and families that action through drug treatment with AT-007 can potentially change the course of the disease, transforming patients’ lives.”

Applied Therapeutics is planning to file for regulatory approval of AT-007 in the second half of 2020.

