Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / CEO Conference Survey: The Top 12 CEO Worries for 2020

CEOs aren't happy with the trade war

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 2, 2020, 4:12 pm EST

The CEO Conference Survey is out and it reveals what has company leaders most worried heading into 2020.

Source: Who is Danny/Shutterstock

The following are the major concerns that CEOs have about the current year.

  • The trade war between the U.S. and China doesn’t have CEOs hopeful.
  • Of the CEOs in the survey, 64% are expecting the trade war to impact their businesses.
  • The majority of these respondents are expecting a negative effect on sales and profits from the trade war.
  • A third of the respondents say that they intend to pass on the costs of the trade wars to their customers.
  • CEOs in the U.S. are also negative on the subject of short-term growth prospects in the US.
  • There are also concerns about the global economy, including how it will affect companies in the U.S.
  • Many CEOs also have plans to lessen investments as they prepare for a tough economy.
  • It’s also worth noting that overall CEO confidence is down to 34 in the third quarter of 2019.
  • That’s a drop from the previous rating of 43.
  • This is the lowest reading for the CEO Conference Survey since the first quarter of 2009.
  • At that time, CEO confidence was down to 30.
  • To be clear, it takes a score of 50 or higher in the CEO Conference Survey to be considered positive.

“Tariffs and trade issues, coupled with expectations of moderating global growth, are causing a heightened degree of uncertainty,” Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, says this about the results. “As a result, more CEOs than last year say they have curtailed investment. In a separate poll of CEOs and CFOs (conducted in September), we found that a large majority believe the recent trade disputes will have a lasting impact on their business.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

