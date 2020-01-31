Colgate-Palmolive Earnings: CL Stock Surges 6% on Impressive Net Sales

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL ) earnings for the consumer goods company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have CL stock heading higher on Friday. That’s thanks to its adjusted EPS of 73 cents and revenue of $4.02 billion. These look good next to Wall Street’s estimates of 73 cents per share and revenue of $3.93 billion for the period.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 1.35% from 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 5.51% higher than the $3.81 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $931 million is a 4.49% improvement YoY from $891 million.

The Colgate-Palmolive earnings report also has net income coming in at $682 million.

This is a 6.06% increase over the company’s net income of $643 million from the same period of the year prior.

Noel Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive, has this to say about the Q4 CL stock earnings report.

“We remain sharply focused on sustaining this growth momentum by continuing to innovate in our core businesses, pursue adjacent categories and expand into new markets and channels. We also continue to invest behind our brands, with our advertising investment increasing this quarter in absolute dollars and as a percent to sales versus fourth quarter 2018.”

The Colgate-Palmolive earnings report also includes its guidance for 2020. This has it expecting net sales growth of 4% to 6%. It is also looking for organic sales growth of 3% to 5% during the year.

CL stock was up 6.05% as of Friday afternoon.

