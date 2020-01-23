Comcast Earnings: CMSCA Stock Hit 3% By Subscriber Loss Warning

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) earnings for the telecommunications company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have CMCSA stock down on Thursday. That comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of 79 cents. This is better than Wall Street’s estimate of 76 cents per share. Revenue of $28.40 billion is also above analysts’ estimates of $28.17 billion.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Comcast earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 23.44% from 64 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 1.98% higher than the $27.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Comcast earnings report also includes a net income of $3.16 billion.

That’s a 25.90% increase over the company’s net income of $2.51 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Brian Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast, has this to say about the CMCSA earnings report.

“We delivered strong operational and financial results in the fourth quarter, capping another great year for Comcast. Underscoring our confidence in the continued success of our company, we are pleased to announce a 10% increase in our dividend, our 12th consecutive annual increase.”

Unfortunately for Comcast earnings, it’s seeing slowing growth in subscribers. Net additions during the most recent quarter were 269,000, which lacks behind 372,000 net additions in Q4 2018. The company saw it lose more video customers during the quarter, as well as fewer net additions to internet subscribers.

CMCSA stock was down 3.37% as of Thursday afternoon.

