Cryptocurrency Has Earned Its Place as a Safe Haven

The true test of any asset class comes not during good times but during tumultuous times. It’s easy to root for an investment when the world is peaceful, but life has its ups and downs. This applies to cryptocurrency just as much as any asset class. How will Bitcoin and other digital assets behave when the peace is threatened?

Source: Shutterstock

Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer to this question; after all, Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, has only been around since 2009. That’s when the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto created the code for the digital ledger on which Bitcoin is built and maintained. It also happens to be the year when the U.S. stock market bottomed out.

There hasn’t been a sustained financial crisis since Bitcoin’s creation. Therefore, it could be claimed that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies haven’t really been put to the test. There was, however, a recent mini-shock that tested out cryptocurrency’s ability to function as a safe haven.

It didn’t last long, but I believe that after the dust settled, Bitcoin emerged stronger than ever and convincingly demonstrated it has what it takes to serve investors as not just a vehicle of speculation, but a financial safety net.

Turmoil Makes a Comeback, If Only for a Day

The evening of Jan. 7 brought back feelings of fear and uncertainly the global markets hadn’t experienced in quite a while. Everywhere you looked among financial headlines and social media, you could feel a sense of panic developing.

Iran had just reportedly fired over a dozen missiles at multiple U.S. military air bases located in Iraq, and there were concerns that American service members might have been harmed in the attack. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ominously stated, “We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one.”

The series of missile attacks, it seemed, were a retaliatory act against the United States killing a top Iranian general. President Donald Trump raised the stakes and the tension by hinting at the possibility of retaliation, tweeting that he was looking at “52 potential targets very important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

While we now know in hindsight that the threat of full-scale war fizzled out within a couple of days, let’s not forget how scary it was in the moment. Sure, there have been trade wars and currency wars since Trump’s election, along with multiple rounds of political posturing between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Yet, this marked the first time that Trump possibly had to respond to the killing of American military forces — and the first time in years that the American markets had really felt the shock waves of potential wartime conflict.

Futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and NASDAQ all fell sharply upon the news of the missile attack. Due to the Middle East connection, WTI crude oil futures increased in price, reaching around $65.50 at one point. Established safe havens gold and silver also increased in value, as one might expect during such a time of conflict and uncertainty. The true standout in the financial markets, though, was cryptocurrency — but not every cryptocurrency, as one well-known digital coin truly outshone the rest.

Cryptocurrency’s Mixed Results and Bitcoin’s Big Moment

Much to the surprise of the financial peanut gallery on social media, Bitcoin touched its highest price of the year so far. Amid all the turmoil and confusion, at one point in time it managed to reach $8,438. This represented a 24-hour price gain of more than 6%; in other words, Bitcoin actually managed to outperform oil during a crisis in the Middle East.

To be honest, other cryptocurrencies simply didn’t measure up. During those same 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was basically flat and Ripple (XRP) actually declined by 3.5%. Other popular cryptocurrencies had mixed results during this tumultuous time; among the most famous cryptos, however, Bitcoin was the clear winner.

Digital Asset Capital Management’s head of trading, Joshua Green, asserted that Bitcoin’s price performance was a response to these geopolitical events. I tend to agree with this assessment of Bitcoin’s price action throughout that unsettling time: when it came time for traders to hide out in alternative assets, Bitcoin was an obvious choice.

It also helps that Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s also tradable on every continent in the world, making Bitcoin a convenient place to store assets when market volatility erupts. Besides, most people don’t have a futures trading account, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon because futures trading is relatively complex.

Meanwhile, more people are learning how to trade cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin’s brand-name recognition remains unrivaled in the domain of blockchain-based assets.

There Will Be More Tests for Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

This is just one incident and we can’t form any major conclusions yet. Still, it’s encouraging to see Bitcoin do well in these circumstances, even if the broader cryptocurrency market lagged somewhat.

Hopefully Bitcoin will maintain its value the next time it’s put to the test as a safe-haven asset. But in this instance, at least, Bitcoin passed with flying colors.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.