Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: FCX Stock Falls 4% on Production Drop

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX ) earnings for the mining company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have FCX stock falling on Thursday. The company starts off with an adjusted EPS of 2 cents, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of flat earnings. Revenue of 3.91 billion is also above analysts’ estimates of $3.70 billion.

Source: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Now for a closer look at the most recent Freeport-McMoRan earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 81.82% from 11 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting 6.25% higher than the $3.68 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $775 million is a 145.25% increase YoY from $316 million.

The Freeport-McMoRan earnings report also includes a net income of $42 million.

That’s an 88.77% drop from the copper and gold company’s net income of $374 million from the same period of the year prior.

Richard Adkerson, President and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan, says this about the FCX stock earnings report.

“During 2019, we progressed three major initiatives to enhance future cash flows and value for our shareholders. We are laser focused on execution of these plans designed to increase copper and gold sales by more than 30 percent, reduce unit net cash costs by approximately 25 percent and more than double operating cash flows in 2021 from 2019 levels.”

The Freeport-McMoRan also includes its production estimates for 2020. The company is expecting 3.50 billion pounds of copper, 800,000 ounces of gold and 88 million pounds of molybdenum for the year. That will have gold and molybdenum lower than what it was in 2019.

FCX stock was down 3.98% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.