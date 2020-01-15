Goldman Sachs Earnings: 4 Things for GS Stock Investors to Know

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) earnings for the investment bank and financial services company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have GS stock on the move. This is after reporting diluted earnings per share of $4.69 on revenue of $9.96 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Goldman Sachs earnings report.

Diluted per-share earnings are 22.35% lower than the $6.04 billion from the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 23.27% higher than the $8.08 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Goldman Sachs earnings report also has its net income for the quarter coming in at $1.92 billion.

That’s a 24.41% drop from the company’s net income of $2.54 billion from the same period of the year prior.

David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs, says this about the GS stock earnings report.

“Strong performance in the fourth quarter helped us to deliver solid results for the year, while continuing to invest in new businesses. We aim to drive higher returns in the future, and look forward to sharing our strategic goals and financial targets at Investor Day later this month.”

While the Goldman Sachs earnings report doesn’t contain an outlook for 2020, it’s clear what it should be aiming for. Wall Street is estimating diluted EPS of $23.99 on revenue of $36.20 billion for the upcoming year.

GS stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

