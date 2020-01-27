Graco Earnings: GGG Stock Ticks Higher on Q4 Beat

Graco (NYSE: GGG ) earnings for the maker of baby products fourth quarter of 2019 have GGG stock on the move after-hours Monday. This comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of 48 cents. That’s much better than Wall Street’s estimate of 39 cents. Revenue of $412.30 million also beats out analysts’ estimates of $392.62 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 11.63% from 43 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 1.45% higher than the $406.40 from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating earnings of $104.20 million is a 7.87% increase YoY from $96.60 million.

The Graco earnings report also includes a net income of $84.80 million.

That’s a 15.06% improvement from $73.70 million during the same period of the year prior.

Patrick McHale, President and CEO fo Graco, says this about the GGG stock earnings report.

“Sales in the fourth quarter reflected trends noted in earlier quarters, with the Asia Pacific region continuing to be particularly challenging. While several end markets and segments were soft in 2019, we were pleased with the performance of our Contractor business and the EMEA region, as each posted solid organic growth.”

The Graco earnings report also includes its outlook for 2020. The company says that it expects low single-digit revenue growth during the year. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.65 billion for the period.

GGG stock was up slightly after-hours Monday.

