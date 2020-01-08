Macy’s Store Closings 2020: List of 28 More Locations Shutting Doors

Macy’s (NYSE: M ) is reportedly going to be closing down more stores in early 2020.

According to a recent report, the retail giant is expecting to close down 28 stores this year. The company has yet to announce a full Macy’s store closings 2020 list but says it will provide an update during its Investor Day set for Feb. 5.

Even without the company’s help, we already have an idea of the Macy’s store closings 2020 will include. That’s thanks to CNN tracking down locations that will be closing up shop soon.

The following are the locations on the Macy’s store closings 2020 list, as well as one Bloomingdales store.

Somersville Towne Center, Antioch, Calif.

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, Conn.

Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Seminole Towne Center, Sanford, Fla.

Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, Fla.

Macon Mall, Macon, Ga.

The Gallery at South DeKalb, Decatur, Ga.

Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Village, Hawaii

Lewiston Town Center, Lewiston, Idaho

University Mall, Carbondale, Ill.

Spring Hill, West Dundee, Ill.

Muncie Mall, Muncie, Ind.

The Village, Prairie Village, Kan.

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, Ky.

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Md.

The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, Mass.

Northside Center, Helena, Mont.

Broadway Mall, Hicksville, N.Y.

2 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, N.Y.

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, Ohio

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, Ohio

Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, Ohio

Nittany Mall, State College, Penn.

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, Penn.

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

300 Pine St., Seattle, Wash.

54 E. Main St., Walla Walla, Wash.

Cascade Mall, Burlington, Wash.

M stock was up 3.08% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.