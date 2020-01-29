Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Climbs 2% Higher on Q2 Beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 have Microsoft’s stock flying high Wednesday. The company posted GAAP earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $36.91 billion. Both best Wall Street’s anticipated figures of $1.32 per share and $35.67 billion for earnings and revenue, respectively.

Now for a more in-depth look at the most recent Microsoft earnings report:

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter come in 37.27% higher than $1.10 in Q4 2018.

Revenue is sitting 13.67% above the $32.47 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $13.89 billion is a 35.38% improvement YoY from $10.26 billion.

Microsoft’s earnings also show net income coming in at $11.65 billion.

That’s a 38.36% increase compared to the company’s net income of $8.42 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, has this to say about the MSFT stock earnings report.

“We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success. Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organization can benefit.”

A conference call covering the earnings reprot will take place at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. The company plans to reveal details about its outlook during this call. A live webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website.

MSFT stock was up 2.03% after-hours Wednesday. The stock also closed out the day up 1.56%.

