2019’s Best Picture Could Hold the Key to 2020’s Biggest Profits

If you haven’t already, I hope you get a chance to see Parasite. That’s the South Korean thriller that won the Academy Award for Best Picture and three other Oscars.

It’s my second-favorite film of the year — after Jojo Rabbit. Its plot runs like clockwork. It’s got thrills, scares, action and violence — all the good stuff. The actors really dig into their roles and provide a lot of humor in an otherwise serious story. You get to see a lot of Seoul, a world-class city most of us will likely never get a chance to visit.

And it’s got one of the most incredible you-didn’t-see-that-coming twists I’ve ever seen.

Seriously, if you can handle subtitles, you should check Parasite out.

Also, it delivers an incredibly timely message about the biggest crisis facing the world today.

A Mansion on a Hill … And an Apartment Underground

In Parasite, the Park family live in a beautiful hillside home in an upscale suburb.

There they are pampered by numerous staff members. It’s a life many of us would covet.

The Kim family, on the other hand, live in an overcrowded underground apartment.

From their hovel, they scrounge up low-paying “gig economy” jobs in order to survive another day of lower-middle-class life. Not much to envy there.

As the movie progresses, the Kims con their way into the Parks’ home and get hired on as tutors, maids and other servants.

Events escalate from there. While describing the plot further would spoil things, it’s safe to say that Bong Joon-ho, Parasite’s director and co-writer, is delivering a message about the tension between rich and poor.

About wealth inequality.

In South Korea, the top 1% account for 12.2% of all income.

That may sound unfair, but it’s not bad in the global scheme of things.

In the United States, the top 1% make up about 20% of all income … and in Brazil, the richest of the rich hold 28% of the income.

And these numbers refer only to income. If we look at net worth, the gap between the rich and poor becomes truly breathtaking, as the chart below shows.

Here in the U.S., the top 1% controls more than 60% of the country’s total household wealth.

That wealth gap has grown significantly over the past few decades — and is as big as it’s been since the Great Depression.

Now, I’ve got nothing against the rich getting richer … and I definitely want you to get richer.

That’s why I’m in this business.

But I do believe many of us have fallen too far behind — that the wealth gap has reached unhealthy levels, that there’s too little opportunity for most folks to move up the ladder, no less get rich.

How did this happen? Why have the rich done so well while so many others are struggling?

Well … one scene in Parasite in particular (don’t worry, it comes early) illuminates the problem perfectly.

Wi-Fi as a Metaphor

The Kim son and daughter hunt through their tiny apartment for a Wi-Fi signal they can piggyback so they can order a pizza. You get the feeling they’ve played this “game” before.

They eventually find a signal by crouching in a squalid bathroom corner.

The father toasts his kids’ success — “to this bounteous Wi-Fi!”

He’s being sarcastic, of course … but in a way, he’s right.

The internet, Wi-Fi and dozens of other technologies have been “bounteous” for the companies behind all those innovations.

But, as Parasite goes to great lengths to demonstrate, all that wealth has left so many good people behind.

Here’s why.

Thanks to the acceleration of these technological advances, companies can operate with far fewer employees than they used to … yet they can generate even more revenue and profits.

Just consider: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT ) employs about 170,000 people who helped generate about $9 billion in revenue last year. That’s about $53,000 per employee.

But tech upstart Airbnb generates 40 times more money per employee than Hilton! Soon, Airbnb will be making more money than Hilton Hotels, but with a 98% reduction in labor.

In short: The best new companies of today simply don’t need many people compared to companies from a decade or two ago — so while the pay for many employees is soaring, the number of great jobs is decreasing.

The result: The bottom 20% of U.S. households have a negative net worth . Their average net worth is negative $8,900.

That’s why I call this wealth gap the “Technochasm.”

Ultimately, Parasite offers no solutions to this crisis.

It can’t.

There are none.

There’s nothing Washington … or Hollywood … or you or I can do about it.

In fact, I have little confidence that our politicians will even try to create a solution.

Regards,

Eric Fry

