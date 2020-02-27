Beyond Meat Earnings: BYND Stock Falls 8% on Q4 EPS Miss

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) earnings for the plant-based meat company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have BYND stock down after-hours Thursday. This is due to its diluted losses per share of -1 cent missing Wall Street’s estimate earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent. However, the company’s revenue of $98.48 million does come in above analysts’ estimates of $79.5 million.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Beyond Meat earnings report.

Diluted losses per share are 99.09% better than the -$1.10 from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 212.54% higher than $31.51 million in the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss of -$927,000 is an 87% improvement year-over-year from -$7.13 million.

The Beyond Meat earnings report also includes a net loss of -$452,000.

That’s 93.93% better than the company’s net loss of -$7.45 million reported during the same time last year.

Ethan Brown, President and CEO of Beyond Meat, said this about the BYND stock earnings.

“Our outstanding fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results are a testament to the vitality of the movement that we continue to lead. With our simple objective of building a perfect piece of meat from plants, our greater mission is much larger than us and seeks to address some of the key challenges of our time—improving health and nutrition, enhancing the sustainability of our global food supply, while lowering our environmental impact, and promoting animal welfare.”

The Beyond Meat earnings report also contains its outlook for the full year of 2020. This has it expecting revenue between $490 million and $510 million. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $495.15 million during the year.

BYND stock was down more than 8% after markets closed Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.