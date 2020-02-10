Callaway Golf Earnings: ELY Stock Falls 4% on Mixed Q4 Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY ) earnings for the sporting goods company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have ELY stock taking a beating after-hours Monday. That’s due to its adjusted losses per share of -26 cents. This is worse than Wall Street’s estimate of -24 cents per share. Revenue of $311.94 million beats analysts’ estimates of $305.3 million, but couldn’t save ELY stock.

Adjusted per-share losses are 18.75% better than the -32 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 72.65% higher than the $180.68 million in Q4 2018.

Operating loss of -$22.67 million is a 46.73% improvement YoY from -$42.56 million.

The Callaway Golf earnings report also includes a net loss of -$29.22 million.

That’s 3.80% worse than the company’s net loss of -$28.15 million from the same period of the year prior.

Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Callaway Golf Company, says this about the ELY stock earnings report.

“2019 was another successful year for our Company. In addition to record sales and operating profit, we made great progress executing our corporate strategy of transforming Callaway into a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company.”

The Callaway Golf earnings report also includes its 2020 outlook. This has it expects earnings per share of 82 cents to 94 cents on revenue of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. That’s not looking good next to Wall Street’s 2020 estimates of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion.

ELY stock is down more than 4% after-hours Monday.

