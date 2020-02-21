Welcome

Deere & Company Earnings: DE Stock Plows 8% Higher on Q1 Beats

DE beat out EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 21, 2020, 1:46 pm EST

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earnings for the farm equipment company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have DE stock heading higher Friday. This is thanks to its diluted earnings per share of $1.63. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $1.26 for the quarter. Revenue of $7.63 billion also blows past analysts’ estimates of $6.42 billion.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Deere & Company earnings report.

  • Diluted EPS is up 5.84% from $1.54 during the same period of the year prior.
  • Revenue comes in 4.39% below the $7.98 billion from the fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • Operating income of $645.00 million is a 16.13% drop YoY from $769.00 million.
  • The Deere & Company earnings report also includes a net income of $517.00 million.
  • That’s a 3.82% improvement over the company’s net income of $498.00 million during the same time last year.

John May, Chief Executive Officer of Deere & Company, says this about the DE stock earnings.

“John Deere’s first-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector. Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports. At the same time, activity in the construction sector has slowed leading to lower sales and profit for our Construction & Forestry division.”

The Deere & Company earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has the company expecting net income for the year to range from $2.70 billion to $3.10 billion.

DE stock was up 7.96% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

