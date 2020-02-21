Deere & Company Earnings: DE Stock Plows 8% Higher on Q1 Beats

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) earnings for the farm equipment company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have DE stock heading higher Friday. This is thanks to its diluted earnings per share of $1.63. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $1.26 for the quarter. Revenue of $7.63 billion also blows past analysts’ estimates of $6.42 billion.

Diluted EPS is up 5.84% from $1.54 during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 4.39% below the $7.98 billion from the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $645.00 million is a 16.13% drop YoY from $769.00 million.

The Deere & Company earnings report also includes a net income of $517.00 million.

That’s a 3.82% improvement over the company’s net income of $498.00 million during the same time last year.

John May, Chief Executive Officer of Deere & Company, says this about the DE stock earnings.

“John Deere’s first-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector. Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports. At the same time, activity in the construction sector has slowed leading to lower sales and profit for our Construction & Forestry division.”

The Deere & Company earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has the company expecting net income for the year to range from $2.70 billion to $3.10 billion.

DE stock was up 7.96% as of Friday afternoon.

