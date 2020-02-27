Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Louis Navellier Is Making the Boldest Prediction of His Career

And he guarantees it can help you target 1,500% or more in gains over the next 12 months…

Details Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Dell Earnings: DELL Stock Dips 2% on Mixed Q4 Results

Dell Earnings: DELL Stock Dips 2% on Mixed Q4 Results

DELL missed EPS estimates by 2 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 27, 2020, 4:41 pm EST

Dell (NYSE:DELL) earnings for the tech company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have DELL stock unmoving after markets closed Thursday. This follows adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00, which misses Wall Street’s $2.02 estimate. However, revenue of $24.03 billion is just above Wall Street’s estimate of $24 billion.

Dell Earnings: DELL Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 Results
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Dell earnings report.

  • Adjusted EPS for the quarter is up 7.53% from $1.86 during the same time last year.
  • Revenue comes in close to 1% higher than the $23.84 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $717 million is a 116.62% increase year-over-year from $331 million.
  • The Dell earnings report also includes a net income of $416 million.
  • That’s a positive change from the company’s net loss of -$287 million from the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Jeff Clarke, Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies, said this about the DELL stock earnings:

“In fiscal 2020, we focused on integration and simplicity across our businesses and product portfolio to accelerate winning go-to-market solutions for our customers. With more than $180 billion in revenue over the past two years and significant investments in research, innovation and breadth of capability, we have a uniquely advantaged position heading into the next digital decade.”

Dell will be holding a conference call to go over the Q4 earnings results. This call will take place at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Anyone wanting to listen in can do so from its Investor Relations website.

DELL stock was down close to 2% after-hours Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/02/dell-earnings-dell-stock-dips-on-mixed-q4-results/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?