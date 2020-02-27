Dell Earnings: DELL Stock Dips 2% on Mixed Q4 Results

Dell (NYSE: DELL ) earnings for the tech company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have DELL stock unmoving after markets closed Thursday. This follows adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00, which misses Wall Street’s $2.02 estimate. However, revenue of $24.03 billion is just above Wall Street’s estimate of $24 billion.

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Dell earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is up 7.53% from $1.86 during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in close to 1% higher than the $23.84 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $717 million is a 116.62% increase year-over-year from $331 million.

The Dell earnings report also includes a net income of $416 million.

That’s a positive change from the company’s net loss of -$287 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jeff Clarke, Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies, said this about the DELL stock earnings:

“In fiscal 2020, we focused on integration and simplicity across our businesses and product portfolio to accelerate winning go-to-market solutions for our customers. With more than $180 billion in revenue over the past two years and significant investments in research, innovation and breadth of capability, we have a uniquely advantaged position heading into the next digital decade.”

Dell will be holding a conference call to go over the Q4 earnings results. This call will take place at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Anyone wanting to listen in can do so from its Investor Relations website.

DELL stock was down close to 2% after-hours Thursday.

