Domino’s Earnings: DPZ Stock Sizzles 25% on Q4 Beats

Domino’s (NYSE: DPZ ) earnings for the pizza chain’s fourth quarter of 2019 have DPZ stock taking off on Thursday. That’s after reporting adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, which easily beats Wall Street’s estimate of $2.98. Revenue of $1.15 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $1.12 billion.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The following are some additional highlights from the most recent Domino’s earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter are 19.47% higher than $3.13 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting 6.48% above the $1.08 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $203.95 million is a 13.53% increase YoY from $179.64 million.

The Domino’s earnings report also has net income coming in at $129.33 million.

That’s a 15.85% increase from the company’s net income of $111.64 million during the same time last year.

Ritch Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Domino’s, says this about the DPZ stock earnings.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our franchisees and our team members from around the world, not just in the fourth quarter, but throughout all of 2019. Our relentless focus on our customers, our franchisees and the long-term growth and profitability of the Domino’s business model helped us deliver a solid 2019 in the face of unique competitive headwinds.”

Domino’s doesn’t do quarterly or annual outlooks. However, it does provide guidance for a two-to-three-year period. This has it expecting global retail sales growth between 7% and 10% with global net unit growth of 6% to 8%.

DPZ stock was up 24.84% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.