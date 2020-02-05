Ford Earnings: F Stock Falls 9% on Q4 Profit Miss, Guidance

Ford (NYSE: F ) earnings for the automobile company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have F stock taking a beating on Wednesday. That’s due to its adjusted per-share earnings of 12 cents missing Wall Street’s estimate of 15 cents. However, its revenue of $39.70 billion does beat out analysts’ estimates of $36.49 billion.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Ford earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are down 60% from 30 cents in Q4 2018.

Revenue comes in 5.02% lower than the $41.80 billion from the same time last year.

The Ford earnings report also includes a net loss of -$1.70 billion.

That’s 1,800% worse than the company’s net loss of -$100 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jim Hackett, President and CEO of Ford, says this about the F stock earnings report.

“Financially, the company’s 2019 performance was short of our original expectations, mostly because our operational execution – which we usually do very well – wasn’t nearly good enough. We recognize, take accountability for and have made changes because of this.”

The Ford earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2020. It is expecting adjusted EPS for the year to range from 94 cents to $1.20. That’s bad news for F stock with Wall Street estimating EPS of $1.26 for the period.

F stock was down 9.48% as of Wednesday afternoon.

