Hyatt Hotels Earnings: H Stock Dips 1% Lower Despite Q4 Beat

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H ) earnings for the hospitality company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have H stock down after-hours Wednesday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 25 cents per share. Revenue of $1.28 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $1.19 billion.

Source: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Hyatt Hotels earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is down 24.19% from 62 cents during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 12.28% higher than the $1.14 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Hyatt Hotels earnings report also contains a net income of $321 million.

That’s a 629.55% increase compared to the company’s net income of $44 million during the same time last year.

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels, said this about the H stock earnings:

“We had a strong finish to the year, delivering nearly 12% growth in fee revenues and 7.4% net rooms growth, fueled by a record-setting 90 new hotels opened across our system in 2019. We ended the year with a material increase in the percentage of our earnings coming from our managed and franchise fee business. This was driven by consistent execution of our strategy to concurrently drive our organic growth and continue to reduce our holdings of hotel real estate at attractive valuations.”

The Hyatt Hotels earnings report includes its outlook for 2020. This has it expecting net income between $113 million and $144 million. It’s also looking for adjusted EBITDA to be between $760 million to $780 million.

H stock was down 1.29% after markets closed on Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.