iBio Pharma Stock: 8 Things for Investors to Know as Shares Soar 181%

iBio Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO ) stock is blasting off on Friday as fears of the coronavirus from China continue to grow.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what investors need to know about the iBio Pharma stock increase.

The increase in IBIO stock on Friday comes after a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This filing is for it to put out an additional $100,000 worth of securities.

That can include common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants and/or units.

Investors have hope in iBio Pharma as the company plans to try and tackle the new coronavirus.

This was announced by it in a press release earlier this month.

In that release, the company says it will be working alongside Beijing CC-Pharming to develop a vaccine for the virus.

to develop a vaccine for the virus. All of this news has resulted in IBIO stock seeing some massive gains starting earlier this week.

This has seen the stock increase from 33 cents per share to $2.41 as of Friday afternoon.

Dr. Kevin Wang, the Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Beijing CC-Pharming, had this to say about the agreement with iBio Pharma earlier this month.

“This is an important collaboration to develop plant-derived vaccine strategies for the emerging coronavirus outbreak here in China, and around the world. iBio’s capabilities will enhance our ability to rapidly scale-up vaccine candidate production in effort to combat the 2019-nCoV virus’ threat to global health.”

IBIO stock was up 181.81% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.