Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / iBio Pharma Stock: 8 Things for Investors to Know as Shares Soar 181%

iBio Pharma Stock: 8 Things for Investors to Know as Shares Soar 181%

IBIO is working on a coronavirus vaccine

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 28, 2020, 3:55 pm EST

iBio Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) stock is blasting off on Friday as fears of the coronavirus from China continue to grow.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what investors need to know about the iBio Pharma stock increase.

  • The increase in IBIO stock on Friday comes after a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • This filing is for it to put out an additional $100,000 worth of securities.
  • That can include common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants and/or units.
  • Investors have hope in iBio Pharma as the company plans to try and tackle the new coronavirus.
  • This was announced by it in a press release earlier this month.
  • In that release, the company says it will be working alongside Beijing CC-Pharming to develop a vaccine for the virus.
  • All of this news has resulted in IBIO stock seeing some massive gains starting earlier this week.
  • This has seen the stock increase from 33 cents per share to $2.41 as of Friday afternoon.

Dr. Kevin Wang, the Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Beijing CC-Pharming, had this to say about the agreement with iBio Pharma earlier this month.

“This is an important collaboration to develop plant-derived vaccine strategies for the emerging coronavirus outbreak here in China, and around the world. iBio’s capabilities will enhance our ability to rapidly scale-up vaccine candidate production in effort to combat the 2019-nCoV virus’ threat to global health.”

IBIO stock was up 181.81% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

