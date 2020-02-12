Marathon Oil Earnings: MRO Stock Falls 3% on Mixed Q4 Report

[Editor’s note: A previous version of this article used an incorrect logo for Marathon Oil. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.]

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO ) earnings for the oil company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have MRO stock ticking down after-hours Wednesday. This comes from its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, which beat out Wall Street’s estimate of 1 cent. However, its revenue of $1.22 billion is below analysts’ estimates of $1.27 billion.

Let’s take a look at what else happened during the most recent Marathon Oil earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is down 53.33% from 15 cents during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 31.07% lower than the $1.77 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $73 million is an 84.37% decline YoY from $467 million.

The Marathon Oil earnings report also includes a net loss of -$20 million.

That’s a change from the company’s net income of $390 million from the same period of the year prior.

Lee Tillman, Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil, said this about the MRO stock earnings:

“2019 was another year of differentiated execution for Marathon Oil as we comprehensively delivered on our framework for success for the second year in a row. We continue to improve our underlying corporate returns, we’ve delivered positive organic free cash flow for eight consecutive quarters, and we’ve returned over 20% of our cash flow from operations back to our shareholders since the beginning of 2018.”

The Marathon Oil earnings report also contains its outlook for 2020. This has the company expecting U.S. oil production growth of 6%. It’s also planning for International gas production to decline due to maintenance at Equatorial Guinea. It also expects oil growth to outpace barrel of oil equivalent production for the year.

MRO stock closed out the day up slightly Wednesday afternoon. However, the stock is down nearly 3% after market close.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.