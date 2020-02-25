Nio News: NIO Stock Soars 11% on New Funding Deal

Nio (NYSE: NIO ) news for Tuesday concerning a new source of funding for the electric vehicle company based out of China has NIO stock heading higher.

According to a Nio news release, the company has set up a framework agreement with the municipal government of Hefei, Anhui province. Among the plans is additional funding for its projects, which would come from the government.

It’s still unknown how much funding Nio may receive from Hefei. However, some estimates claim the company could gain as much as $1.4 billion due to the agreement. That would go a long way toward helping the company grow its business.

It’s not just funding that comes in this Nio news. The company also notes that it will be receiving resources from the resources Hefei government. This will help the company as it continues to pursue long-term growth.

It’s also worth noting that Nio is planning to set up its China headquarters, as well as expand its business in Heifei. That includes reaching out to the local ecosystem as it continues to pursue its growth plans.

The Nio news release makes sure to mention that there are no hard details of this deal yet. That means that noting at this point is legally binding. The company says that it will reveal material information or developments when changes occur to follow applicable laws and listing rules.

