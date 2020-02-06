T-Mobile Earnings: TMUS Stock Heads Slightly Higher on Q4 Report

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) earnings for the wireless company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have TMUS stock on the move after-hours Thursday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $11.88 billion. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimate of 83 cents per share and revenue of $11.83 billion.

Here’s what else is worth noting from the T-Mobile earnings report for Q4 2019.

Diluted EPS is up 16% from 75 cents during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is 3.76% better than the $11.45 billion from the fourth quarter of the previous year.

The T-Mobile earnings report also includes a net income of $751 million.

That’s a 17.34% increase over the company’s net income of $640 million from the same time last year.

John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, has this to say about the TMUS stock earnings report.

“T-Mobile continues to deliver incredible results quarter after quarter! In Q4 we set new financial records across the board and recorded our 27th consecutive quarter with over 1 million total net customer additions.”

The T-Mobile earnings report includes its outlook for 2020. It is expecting adjusted EBITDA to range from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. There’s also an expectation for postpaid net customer additions between 2.60 and 3.60 million during the year.

TMUS stock was up slightly after markets closed on Thursday. It also closed out the day up 1.20%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.