Twitter Earnings: TWTR Stock Takes 17% Jump on Strong User Growth

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) earnings for the social media company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have TWTR stock taking off on Thursday. This comes after reporting adjusted EPS of 17 cents. That’s well below Wall Street’s estimate of 29 cents per share. However, its revenue of $1.01 billion is above analysts’ estimates of $996.74 million.

Now for a closer look at the most recent Twitter earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are down 25.16% from 31 cents during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 11.13% higher than the $908.84 million from the same time last year.

Operating income of $152.88 million is a 26.11% drop YoY from $206.91 million.

The Twitter earnings report also includes a net income of $118.77 million.

That’s a 53.48% decrease from the company’s net income of $255.30 million in the same period of the year prior.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, says this about the Q4 TWTR stock earnings.

“2019 was a great year for Twitter. Our work to increase relevance and ease of use delivered 21% mDAU growth in Q4, with more than half of the 26 million mDAU added in 2019 directly driven by product improvements. Entering 2020, we are building on our momentum — learning faster, prioritizing better, shipping more and hiring remarkable talent.”

The Twitter earnings report also includes the company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2020. This has it expecting revenue to range from $825.00 million to $885.00 million. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $872.64 million during the quarter.

TWTR stock was up 17.48% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.