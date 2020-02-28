Wayfair Earnings: W Stock Walloped 13% by Q4 Profit Miss

Wayfair (NYSE: W ) earnings for the online furniture retailer’s fourth quarter of 2019 have W stock suffering a defeat on Friday. This is due to its adjusted losses per share of -$2.80 missing Wall Street’s estimate of -$2.65. However, at least the company’s revenue of $2.53 billion falls in line with what analysts’ were expecting.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Wayfair earnings report.

Adjusted per-share losses are 150% wider than the -$1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 25.87% higher than $2.01 billion in the same period of the year prior.

An operating loss of -$305.42 million is 135.65% worse compared to -$129.61 million in Q4 of the previous year.

The Wayfair earnings report also contains a net loss of -$330.22 million.

This is a 129.56% widening in net losses from the -$143.85 million reported during the same time last year.

Niraj Shah, co-founder, co-Chairman and CEO of Wayfair, had this to say about the W stock earnings report:

“We are pleased to close out another year of signicant growth with net revenue up 35% year over year in 2019, as our loyal and growing customer base continues to choose Wayfair as the preferred place to shop for home.”

The Wayfair earnings report doesn’t include the company’s outlook for the 2020 year. Even so, we know what Wall Street is estimating. Analysts are looking for adjusted losses per share of -$8.59 on revenue of $11.61 billion for the current year.

W stock was down 12.57% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.