Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is no longer allowing non-essential shipments to its warehouses.
Here’s what customers need to know about the changes at Amazon.
- The company is focusing on essential items, such as goods for the home and medical supplies.
- This is due to the increasing demand the online retailer is seeing for these types of products.
- The new coronavirus from China is behind the increase in online shopping at Amazon.
- This doesn’t actually mean major changes for customers just yet.
- Instead, it simply means that sellers of more frivolous items aren’t able to send anything new to Amazon warehouses.
- While that could cause a shortage of niceties in the long run, it’s unlikely.
- That’s due to most resellers having a month or two worth of products already at Amazon warehouses.
- Customers also aren’t purchasing as many items of this type in light of the coronavirus spread.
- Amazon says that it intends to lift the ban on non-essential items starting April 5, 2020.
- The increase in online shopping also has the company hiring more employees.
- This has the company opening up 100,000 new roles.
- According to Amazon, these positions could benefit citizens that currently don’t have work due to businesses being shut down.
- The e-commerce company will also be paying an additional $2 per hour to employees through April.
- That will have its employees receiving $17 per hour in wages as compared to the previous starting wage of $15 an hour.
AMZN stock was up 7.76% as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.