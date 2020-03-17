Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Emergency 2020 Stock Market Briefing

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall will address the impact of the coronavirus on stocks… what lies ahead for the markets… and the #1 thing you should be doing with your money NOW.

Tue, March 17 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries

Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries

14 things for Amazon shoppers to know

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 17, 2020, 3:39 pm EDT

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is no longer allowing non-essential shipments to its warehouses.

Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what customers need to know about the changes at Amazon.

  • The company is focusing on essential items, such as goods for the home and medical supplies.
  • This is due to the increasing demand the online retailer is seeing for these types of products.
  • The new coronavirus from China is behind the increase in online shopping at Amazon.
  • This doesn’t actually mean major changes for customers just yet.
  • Instead, it simply means that sellers of more frivolous items aren’t able to send anything new to Amazon warehouses.
  • While that could cause a shortage of niceties in the long run, it’s unlikely.
  • That’s due to most resellers having a month or two worth of products already at Amazon warehouses.
  • Customers also aren’t purchasing as many items of this type in light of the coronavirus spread.
  • Amazon says that it intends to lift the ban on non-essential items starting April 5, 2020.
  • The increase in online shopping also has the company hiring more employees.
  • This has the company opening up 100,000 new roles.
  • According to Amazon, these positions could benefit citizens that currently don’t have work due to businesses being shut down.
  • The e-commerce company will also be paying an additional $2 per hour to employees through April.
  • That will have its employees receiving $17 per hour in wages as compared to the previous starting wage of $15 an hour.

AMZN stock was up 7.76% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/amazon-suspends-non-essential-warehouse-deliveries/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?