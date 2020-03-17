Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is no longer allowing non-essential shipments to its warehouses.

Here’s what customers need to know about the changes at Amazon.

The company is focusing on essential items, such as goods for the home and medical supplies.

This is due to the increasing demand the online retailer is seeing for these types of products.

The new coronavirus from China is behind the increase in online shopping at Amazon.

This doesn’t actually mean major changes for customers just yet.

Instead, it simply means that sellers of more frivolous items aren’t able to send anything new to Amazon warehouses.

While that could cause a shortage of niceties in the long run, it’s unlikely.

That’s due to most resellers having a month or two worth of products already at Amazon warehouses.

Customers also aren’t purchasing as many items of this type in light of the coronavirus spread.

Amazon says that it intends to lift the ban on non-essential items starting April 5, 2020.

The increase in online shopping also has the company hiring more employees.

This has the company opening up 100,000 new roles.

According to Amazon, these positions could benefit citizens that currently don’t have work due to businesses being shut down.

The e-commerce company will also be paying an additional $2 per hour to employees through April.

That will have its employees receiving $17 per hour in wages as compared to the previous starting wage of $15 an hour.

AMZN stock was up 7.76% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.