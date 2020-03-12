Broadcom Earnings: AVGO Stock Drops 5% on Poor Q1 Performance

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) earnings for the semiconductor company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have AVGO stock taking a beating after-hours Thursday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share of $5.25 missing Wall Street’s estimate of $5.33. Its revenue of $5.86 million also doesn’t reach analysts’ estimates of $6 billion.

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

The following are some additional details to note from the most recent Broadcom earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 5.41% from $5.55 during the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 1.21% higher than the $5.79 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $714 million is a 32% drop year-over-year from $1.05 billion.

The Broadcom earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $385 million.

This is 54.55% drop compared to its net income of $847 million from the same period of the year prior.

Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom, said this about the AVGO stock earnings report.

“The fundamental semiconductor backdrop has been improving, and we did not see any material impact on our businesses due to COVID-19 in our first quarter. However, visibility in our global markets is lacking and demand uncertainty is intensifying. As a result, we believe it prudent to withdraw our annual guidance until visibility returns to pre COVID-19 levels.”

Despite the annual guidance withdrawal, the Broadcom earnings report does include its fiscal Q2 2020 outlook. It expects revenue to come in around $5.7 billion with a plus or minus of $150 million. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $5.94 billion during the period.

AVGO stock was down 5.38% after markets closed Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.