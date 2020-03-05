Costco Earnings: COST Stock Ticks Higher After Beating Q4 Estimates

Costco (NASDAQ: COST ) earnings for the retail company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have COST stock rising after-hours Thursday. This thanks to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 and a revenue of $39.07 billion. These both come in above Wall Street’s estimates of $2.07 per share and revenue of $38.21 billion.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 4.48% from $2.01 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is 10.37% higher than the $35.4 billion from fiscal Q4 2018.

Operating income of $1.27 billion is a 5.83% increase year-over-year from $1.2 billion.

The Costco earnings report also includes a net income of $931 million.

That’s a 4.72% jump compared to the company’s net income of $889 million in the same period of the year prior.

Costco also notes that it saw an uptick in sales during the month of February. The company attributes this to increased buying from customers preparing for the coronavirus. This jives with earlier reports of increasing demand at its stores. It estimates this will result in a roughly 3% boost to total and comparable sales.

A conference call going over the Costco earnings report will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Anyone that wants to listen in on the call can do so from the company’s Investor Relations website.

COST was up slightly after markets closed on Thursday.

