Eastman Kodak Earnings: KODK Releases Results for Full-Year 2019

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK ) earnings for the American photography company’s fiscal full year of 2019 were released after markets closed on Tuesday. This has it reporting revenue of $1.24 billion for the year.

Source: Rizhka Nazar / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the Eastman Kodak earnings report for fiscal Q4 2019.

Revenue is sitting 6.06% lower than the $1.32 billion from the fiscal full year of 2019.

Operating loss of -$91 million is 911.11% worse year-over-year than -$9 million.

The Eastman Kodak earnings report also includes a net income of $116 million.

That’s a positive change compared to the company’s net loss of -$16 million reported during the previous fiscal year.

Gross profit reported for the year comes in at $182 million.

This is a 1.11% increase over the company’s gross profit of $180 million for the fiscal 2018 year.

Jim Continenza, executive chairman of Eastman Kodak, said the following about the KODK stock earnings report:

“In many ways, 2019 was a transformative year for the creation of One Kodak. We consolidated our divisional structure, strengthened our financial position and returned our focus to our core print and advanced materials and chemicals businesses. For 2020, we’ll continue to become more customer-centric, launch groundbreaking print products and, most important, focus on generating cash.”

Company leaders plan to go over the Eastman Kodak earnings report today via a conference call. The call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is available by either dialing in or a webcast.

KODK stock closed out the day down 5.82% on Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.