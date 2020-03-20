GameStop News: GME Stock Hit 10% After Defying State Orders to Close

GameStop (NASDAQ: GME ) news for Friday concerning its poor business practices have GME stock taking a beating.

The GameStop news spread yesterday as memos to employees made the rounds online. In these memos, employees are told to rebuff demands to shut down by police. Instead, they are to argue that the stores are “essential” and are allowed to stay open.

GameStop’s argument here is that they provide many essential products for people working from home during the outbreak of the coronavirus from China. That includes keyboards, webcams and other tech products, reports Forbes.

GameStop quickly caught flak online for its decision to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are just a few of the scathing Tweets toward the video game retailer.

“Hey gamestop. Close your fucking stores. What do you sell that’s essential? Used copies if madden 09? A rick and Morty figurine? The fact that you are no longer essential is why your stock is in the dumps. Also cause of shit like REFUSING TO CLOSE DURING A PANDEMIC.”

“Dear Game Stop: this is not OK. You’re taking advantage of the fact that the youth are rash and will continue to go out and you will help spread the virus. Putting profits over lives is despicable.”

“#Gamestop, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You just made your demise so much sweeter.”

GameStop is finally starting to buckle, though. News today reveals that it will follow an order in California to close down its retail locations in the state.

GME stock was down 10.26% as od Friday afternoon.

