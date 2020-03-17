HD Supply Earnings: HDS Stock Dips 3% Despite Q4 Beat

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 are hitting HDS stock Tuesday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 55 cents. The industrial distributing company’s revenue of $1.39 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $1.38 billion.

Now, let's take a more thorough look at the most recent HD Supply earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is down 8.57% from 70 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 4.14% lower than the $1.45 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $137 million is an 8.05% drop year-over-year from $149 million.

The HD Supply earnings report also includes a net income of $78 million.

That’s a 15.22% decline compared to the company’s net income of $92 million in the same period of the year prior.

Joe DeAngelo, chairman and CEO of HD Supply, said this about the HDS stock earnings report.

“Despite ending 2019 with a solid performance, we enter 2020 with the COVID-19 virus top of mind. We are committed to helping our customers succeed in these challenging times by doing everything we can to keep our HD Supply family healthy and focused.”

The HD Supply earnings report doesn’t offer guidance from the company. Like with many other companies, DHS is choosing not to release an outlook due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus from China.

HDS stock was down 3.02% as of Tuesday afternoon.

