Kirkland’s Earnings: KIRK Stock Rockets 9% Following Q4 Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ: KIRK ) earnings report for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has KRIK stock taking off on Friday. This comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents on revenue of $209.41 million. These are mixed results next to Wall Street’s estimates of 67 cents per share and revenue of $190.7 million.

Source: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth pointing out from the most recent Kirkland’s earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 37.9% from 95 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 3.12% lower than the $216.15 million reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating loss of -$5.21 million is a negative switch year-over-year from an operating income of $19.08 million.

The Kirkland’s earnings report also includes a net loss of -$4.92 million.

That’s worse off than the company’s net income of $14.16 million during the same period of the year prior.

Woody Woodward, Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland’s, said the following about the KIRK stock earnings report.

“We accomplished a great deal in 2019 to evolve our merchandise assortment and improve the omni-channel experience. We’re encouraged that some of the hard work began to take hold in the fourth quarter, with strong e-commerce growth and better revenues in segments of the assortment including furniture and tabletop.”

The Kirkland’s earnings report doesn’t include specific details for its 2020 guidance. Nevertheless, we know what Wall Street is expecting. That includes adjusted losses per share of -74 cents on revenue of $540.81 million.

KIRK stock was up 8.76% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.