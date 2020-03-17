Lands’ End Earnings: LE Stock Leaps 43% on Q4 Beats

Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have LE stock surging higher on Tuesday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 78 cents. That just barely beasts out Wall Street’s estimate of 77 cents. Its revenue of $549.48 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $547.93 million.

Diluted per-share earnings come in 56% higher than the 50 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting up 9.4% from $502.25 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $39.83 million is a 29.7% increase year-over-year from $30.71 million.

The Lands’ End earnings report also includes a net income of $25.52 million.

That’s a 57.43% jump compared to its net income of $16.21 million during the same period of the year prior.

Jerome Griffith, president and CEO of Lands’ End, said the following about the LE stock earnings report:

“We are pleased to share that we have announced a new partnership with Kohl’s to distribute Lands’ End through Kohls.com and to 150 retail doors, starting in Fall 2020, providing a meaningful opportunity to expand brand awareness and drive incremental sales.”

The Lands’ End earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company says it isn’t providing guidance due to the troubles that the coronavirus from China is causing. It also mentions that its physical U.S. stores are currently closed through March 29, 2020.

LE stock was up 43.30% as of Tuesday afternoon.

