Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Emergency 2020 Stock Market Briefing

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall will address the impact of the coronavirus on stocks… what lies ahead for the markets… and the #1 thing you should be doing with your money NOW.

Tue, March 17 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Lands’ End Earnings: LE Stock Leaps 43% on Q4 Beats

Lands’ End Earnings: LE Stock Leaps 43% on Q4 Beats

LE beat EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 17, 2020, 3:00 pm EDT

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have LE stock surging higher on Tuesday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 78 cents. That just barely beasts out Wall Street’s estimate of 77 cents. Its revenue of $549.48 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $547.93 million.

Lands' End Earnings: LE Stock Leaps 26% on Q4 Beats
Source: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional details to note from the most recent Lands’ End earnings report.

  • Diluted per-share earnings come in 56% higher than the 50 cents from the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter is sitting up 9.4% from $502.25 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $39.83 million is a 29.7% increase year-over-year from $30.71 million.
  • The Lands’ End earnings report also includes a net income of $25.52 million.
  • That’s a 57.43% jump compared to its net income of $16.21 million during the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Jerome Griffith, president and CEO of Lands’ End, said the following about the LE stock earnings report:

“We are pleased to share that we have announced a new partnership with Kohl’s to distribute Lands’ End through Kohls.com and to 150 retail doors, starting in Fall 2020, providing a meaningful opportunity to expand brand awareness and drive incremental sales.”

The Lands’ End earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company says it isn’t providing guidance due to the troubles that the coronavirus from China is causing. It also mentions that its physical U.S. stores are currently closed through March 29, 2020.

LE stock was up 43.30% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/lands-end-earnings-send-le-stock-up/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?