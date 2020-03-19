Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Earnings: OLLI Stock Falls Due to Q4 Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have OLLI stock falling after-hours Thursday. This follows its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents, which is just below Wall Street’s estimate of 75 cents. The retail chain’s revenue of $422.43 million also fails to reach analysts’ estimates of $439.04 million.



Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Ollie’s Bargain Outlet earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 4.23% from 71 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 7.24% higher than the $393.93 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $64.59 million is a 4.31% increase year-over-year from $61.92 million.

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet earnings report also includes a net income of $50.29 million.

That’s an almost 1% jump from its net income of $49.89 million from the same period of the year prior.

John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, said this about the OLLI stock earnings report:

“The fourth quarter proved to be a more challenging sales period than we had anticipated. Our significant investment in toys impacted the performance of other important merchandise categories. Had we been more balanced in our merchandise assortment, and had a longer holiday season, we believe we would have delivered sales more in line with our expectations.”

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet doesn’t include guidance for fiscal 2020. Like with many other companies, the reason behind this is the coronavirus from China that is disrupting the U.S. economy.

OLLI stock was down 2.79% after markets closed Thursday.

