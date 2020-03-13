OPKO Health News: Why OPK Health Stock Is Soaring 30% Today

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK ) news for Friday concerning the coronavirus from China has OPK stock soaring higher.

An OPKO Health news release reveals that the company is now accepting patients looking to test for the new coronavirus. This includes launching a drive-thru testing facility in New Rochelle, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in New York.

BioReference Laboratories, a company belonging to OPKO Health, is responsible for the coronavirus testing. It’s also teaming up with the New York State Department of Health for its efforts in the state.

According to the OPKO Health news release, the company will be opening additional satellite testing locations next week. The company says that this will have it providing 5,000 tests per day at locations across the U.S.

Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories, said this about the OPKO Health news.

“Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the US, making access to testing a critical component in helping healthcare providers identify infected patients more quickly. BioReference has been working expeditiously to develop and offer this test that will yield high-quality and accurate results.I believe that the private sector should be part of the solution in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak and am proud that BioReference can assist Governor Cuomo as he leads New York State through this crisis.”

New York is currently dealing with 421 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. However, there are likely more people infected that haven’t been tested yet.

OPK stock was up 29.56% as of Friday afternoon.

