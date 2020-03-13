Overstock.com Earnings: OSTK Stock 2% Higher on Q4 Revenue Beat

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK ) earnings for the e-commerce company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have OSTK stock heading higher on Friday. This comes even after reporting diluted losses per share of -73 cents, which misses Wall Street’s estimates of -34 cents. However, its revenue of $370.88 million easily comes in above analysts’ estimates of $356.66 million.

Diluted per-share losses are 48.47% better than the -$1.39 from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 18.05% worse compared to $452.55 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating loss of -$31.56 million is an 18.05% improvement year-over-year from -$48.44 million.

The Overstock.com earnings report also includes a net loss of -$29.66 million.

This is a 38.13% narrower net loss than the -$47.94 million reported during the same time last year.

Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Overstock.com, said this about the OSTK stock earnings.

“The results of our fourth quarter and fiscal year were in line with our previously revised guidance. Our retail business performed well despite a competitive holiday shopping season, and we continue to make progress toward our goal of realizing sustainable, profitable growth.”

The Overstock.com earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for the fiscal full year of 2020. Despite that, we know what Wall Street expects. That includes adjusted losses per share of -$1.17 on revenue of $1.46 billion.

OSTK stock was up 2.05% as of Friday afternoon.

