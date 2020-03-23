Social Distancing 2020: Amazon’s 10 Best-Selling Board Games

Social distancing 2020 is heating up as people try to avoid going out and spreading the coronavirus from China. That makes sense, but what is there to do when stuck at home over the next few weeks?

Luckily, board games exist.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has a large collection of board games to choose from and customers can have them delivered right to their doors. That’s perfect as it lets them continue the social distancing 2020 trend while still giving them something to do while stuck at home with their loved ones.

It’s worth pointing out that Pandemic isn’t on this list. However, that may be because the board game about containing a virus outbreak is sold out online, or has marked-up prices from other sellers.

Let’s take a look at Amazon’s 10 best-selling board games.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Guess Who?

Is it any surprise that Guess Who? is the best selling board game over on Amazon? It’s a classic with loads of replayability thanks to the large collection of characters for players to choose from. The ability to uniquely phrase questions to find the opponent’s pick also makes it a good way to stretch those brain muscles.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Candy Land

Whereas Guess Who? is only playable by two people at a time, Candy Land lets four players complete as they race to the candy castle. The sweet appearance of the game also makes it great for playing with kids during social distancing 2020.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Battleship

We’re back to just two players again with Battleship, but that doesn’t mean it has to be that way. Players can get creative and join with family members and team up to make the game more interesting. This newer version throws planes into the mix, which is a welcome addition.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Connect 4

Connect 4 is an easy game to recommend due to the simple fun it offers. All players have to do is line up four discs in a row to win the game. The games also go quickly, which means its great for killing spare time around the house.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Life

Most of the time people play games to escape from life, but that isn’t the case this time around. Players will instead compete to live out their dream lives and see who can be the most successful among them.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Connect 4 Zingo Bingo

Amazon’s list strangely includes two versions of Connect 4, but we’re going to ignore that. Instead, let’s talk about Zingo Bingo. This board game supports up to seven players and spices up normal bingo with a card shooting function and pictures instead of those boring old numbers.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Codenames

Codenames is a wordplay game for two to eight players. It’s built for those 14 and older, so parents of young kids may want to skip over this one when looking for board games. Luckily, the game only takes about 15 minutes to play.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Chutes and Ladders

Players have to dodge chutes and climb ladders in this board game for two to four people. All players have to do is make it to the top of the board to win, but that may be harder than it sounds. Also, am I crazy, or was this called Snakes and Ladders when I was a kid?

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Monopoly Ultimate Banking

This newer version of Monoply comes will all the bells and whistles. Among these are bank cards that will easily track each player’s wealth for them. Maybe players will actually be able to finish a game with social distancing 2020 in effect.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Board Games — Chess/Checkers/Backgammon

Anyone looking for a variety can pick up this set of three games in one. The games may not be a fancy as some of those higher on the list, but they are sure to entertain and take a good bit of thought as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.