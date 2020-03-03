Target Earnings: TGT Stock Ticks 3% Lower Despite Earnings Beat

Target (NYSE: TGT ) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 have TGT stock slightly down on Tuesday. This is after reporting revenue of $23.4 billion, which is just below Wall Street’s estimate of $23.49 billion. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, while analysts’ were expecting adjusted per-share earnings of $1.65.

The following is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Target earnings report.

Adjusted EPS was up 10.5% from $1.53 during Q4 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 1.8% higher compared to $22.98 billion during the same time last year.

Operating income of $1.2 billion is 7.1% better year-over-year than $1.12.

The Target earnings report also includes a net income of $834 million.

That’s 4.4% better than $799 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target, said this about the TGT stock earnings report:

“With eleven consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, driven by healthy performance in both our stores and digital channels, Target’s results demonstrate that we’ve built a sustainable business model that drives strong topline growth and consistent bottom line performance.”

The Target earnings report includes guidance for fiscal year 2020, where the company expects net revenues “ low-single digit increase in comparable sales” and a “mid-single digit increase in operating income.” Moreover, TGT is expecting adjusted EPS of $6.70 to $7.00, while Wall Street is expecting adjusted EPS of $6.88.

TGT stock was up down 3.4% as of Monday morning.

