Vivint Solar Earnings: VSLR Stock Falls 10% on Poor Q4 Performance

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have VSLR stock taking a beating after-hours Tuesday. This follows its diluted losses per share of -27 cents on revenue of $77.06 million. These both fail to reach Wall Street’s estimates of -17 cents per share and revenue of $88.15 million.

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Vivint Solar earnings report.

Diluted per-share losses are down 145.46% from -11 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 21.43% higher than the $63.46 million from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating loss of -$66.48 million is 66.12% wider year-over-year from -$40.02 million.

The Vivint Solar earnings report also includes a net loss of -$125.33 million.

That’s 44.39% worse than the company’s net loss of -$86.8 million reported during the same time last year.

The Vivint Solar earnings report also includes its outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2020. This has it expecting MW Installed to range from 57 MWs to 60 MWs, and Cost per Watt to come in between $3.68 and $3.75. It’s also expecting MWs Installed to grow 15% to 20% during the fiscal full year of 2020.

Company leaders will be going over the Vivint Solar earnings report during a conference call. This call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call will be available via traditional methods and a webcast on the company’s website.

VSLR stock was down 10.04% after markets closed on Tuesday after ending the trading day up nearly 2%.

