Whole Foods Sick Out: Workers Want Coronavirus Hazard Pay, Safety Supplies

A Whole Foods sick out is in place as workers for the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) company push for more as the coronavirus from China continues to spread.

A petition over on coworker.org with over 10,000 signatures outlines the demands from employees taking part in the Whole Foods sick out. They are as follows.

Paid sick leave for all workers that self-isolate or are under quarantine during the outbreak.

Health care coverage for part-time and seasonal employees.

More FSA funds for coronavirus testing of all employees.

Guaranteed hazard pay of double the current wages for employees.

New policies to enforce social distancing between employees and customers.

Enough sanitation supplies for each of the retail locations.

The closure of stores with confirmed cases of coronavirus and full pay for employees during the closures.

Whole Worker, the group behind the petition, said this about the Whole Foods sick out.

“Even in a time of international crisis, Whole Foods continues to show reckless disregard for our safety and chooses profits over life. Sadly, this is not a problem unique to Whole Foods and Amazon. It is in-fact the reality for retail workers all over the world.”

The Whole Foods sick out isn’t the only form of resistance from workers upset by coronavirus lately. Amazon also saw strikes yesterday at one of its warehouses. Another company dealing with pressure and strikes from employees over the coronavirus is the delivery service Instacart.

