3M Earnings: MMM Stock Moves Higher on Q1 Beat

3M (NYSE: MMM ) earnings for the first quarter of 2020 have MMM stock heading higher on Tuesday. That’s thanks to the company reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16, which beat Wall Street’s estimate of $2.03. Also, the company’s revenue of $8.08 billion comes in above analysts’ estimates of $7.91 billion.

Additionally, the company’s reported GAAP EPS of $2.22 for the quarter.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the most recent 3M earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter are down 2.7% from $2.22 during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 2.8% higher than the $7.86 billion from the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $1.66 billion is 45.6% higher year-over-year than $1.14 billion.

The 3M earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $1.29 billion.

That’s a 44.8% increase compared to its net income of $891 million from the same period of the year prior.

Mike Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M, said this about the MMM stock earnings:

“In the first quarter we saw strong growth in personal safety, as well as in other areas of our portfolio experiencing high demand due to the pandemic. At the same time, we experienced weak demand in several end markets that were more severely impacted by actions taken around the world to slow the pandemic. Looking ahead, 3M is taking action that will help us navigate near-term uncertainty, generate strong cash flow, and lead out of the slowdown by delivering for employees, customers and shareholders.”

The company has pulled its fiscal 2020 guidance due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. That said, Wall Street’s estimates for 2020 include EPS of $8.42 on revenue of $31.5 billion

MMM stock ended the day Tuesday up 2.6%.

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.